Jarnkrok provided a goal in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Jarnkrok's marker was scored early in the third period to put Toronto ahead 2-1. Going into Thursday's action, the 31-year-old had gone nine straight contests without a goal and didn't have a point in his last five outings. Jarnkrok has 13 goals and 28 points in 55 games this season.