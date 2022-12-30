Jarnkrok scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Jarnkrok continues to thrive in a top-six role -- he has three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. This was his first power-play point of the year after earning six points with the man advantage in 66 outings last year. The Swede has eight goals, seven helpers, 42 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 29 appearances this season.