Jarnkrok won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Sharks due to a groin injury.
Jarnkrok exited the contest in the second period. He'll see a three-game point streak come to an end, and he should be considered day-to-day while he's on the mend. Nick Robertson could see a larger role, while Denis Malgin or Wayne Simmonds could enter the lineup if Jarnkrok misses time.
