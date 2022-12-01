Jarnkrok won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Sharks due to a groin injury.

Jarnkrok exited the contest in the second period. He'll see a three-game point streak come to an end, and he should be considered day-to-day while he's on the mend. Nick Robertson could see a larger role, while Denis Malgin or Wayne Simmonds could enter the lineup if Jarnkrok misses time.