Jarnkrok picked up a goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over Washington.

He got the primary assist on William Nylander's second period snipe. Jarnkrok has three points, including two goals, in his last five games. He has 24 points, including 11 goals, in 44 games this season, and has been hopping the boards on the second line. Jarnkrok is the most at risk if the Leafs bring in a scoring winger by the deadline, as the new arrival will be likely step onto the second line in his place. Beware if you roster him -- you may need a replacement soon.