Jarnkrok notched two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

He helped set up Zach Aston-Reese in the first period and Morgan Rielly in the third to bookend the scoring for the Maple Leafs. Jarnkrok is skating in a top-six role on one of the most talented offenses in the NHL, and the assignment has led to three goals and six points over the last seven games. The 31-year-old has only 15 goals and 33 points in 61 contests on the season, but he could provide a boost to fantasy rosters for the stretch run.