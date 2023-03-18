Jarnkrok notched two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
He helped set up Zach Aston-Reese in the first period and Morgan Rielly in the third to bookend the scoring for the Maple Leafs. Jarnkrok is skating in a top-six role on one of the most talented offenses in the NHL, and the assignment has led to three goals and six points over the last seven games. The 31-year-old has only 15 goals and 33 points in 61 contests on the season, but he could provide a boost to fantasy rosters for the stretch run.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Scores Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Snaps five-game scoring drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Three points in last five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Provides three points vs. Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Stays hot with power-play goal•