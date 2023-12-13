Jarnkrok scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Both points came in the first period as the Maple Leafs jumped out to a 4-1 lead. It's Jarnkrok's first multi-point performance in over a month, but the 32-year-old is on pace for a career-best campaign with seven goals and 16 points through 26 games.