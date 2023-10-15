Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist in a 7-4 win over the Wild on Saturday.

He scored the game winner in the third, tapping in a centering pass from Morgan Rielly. Jarnkrok ended up on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander to start the third period, replacing Max Domi. And the trio looked sharp. If he sticks there, Jarnkrok's fantasy value would take a sharp uptick.