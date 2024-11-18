Jarnkrok has surgery to repair a sports hernia and is now considered month-to-month, the Leafs announced Monday.

At this point, Jarnkrok should probably be considered a long shot to play again in 2024, with a season debut more likely in January or beyond. Considering the 33-year-old center still managed 21 points in 52 regular-season appearances last year, the 20-point threshold may still be achievable depending on when he is able to get back on the ice -- though stashing him in fantasy leagues for minimal offensive output doesn't really make sense.