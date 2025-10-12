Jarnkrok scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Detroit.

His goal was an easy tap-in early in the first. Nicolas Roy backhanded a rebound across to Jarnkrok, who tapped it across the line. It was his second goal in as many games. It's a nice start for Jarnkrok, who missed all but 19 regular-season games last year due to an LTIR stint (groin). Let him revel in this -- it's likely the last time he'll lead the Leafs in goals.