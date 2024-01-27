Jarnkrok is week-to-week after suffering a broken knuckle at practice Friday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Jarnkrok will be replaced by Noah Gregor on the third line, while Ryan Reaves will enter the lineup and see fourth line time in place of Gregor. Jarnkrok has 10 goals and nine assists in 46 games this season -- but he was pointless in his last nine outings.
