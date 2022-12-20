Jarnkrok (groin), as expected, will be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Jarnkrok returns following a seven-game stint on the shelf due to his groin problem. Following the decision to trade Denis Malgin, the Leafs look set to move the healthy Jarnkork into that spot on the second line alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. In that spot, Jarnkork should get plenty of opportunities to produce, making him a solid fantasy target.