Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Will miss finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarnkrok (undisclosed) will miss Toronto's regular-season finale against Ottawa on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Jarnkrok will conclude 2025-26 with six goals, eight points, eight PIM, 45 shots, 33 hits and 11 blocks in 56 appearances. Michael Pezzetta will draw into the lineup Wednesday due to Jarnkrok's absence.
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