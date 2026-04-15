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Jarnkrok (undisclosed) will miss Toronto's regular-season finale against Ottawa on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Jarnkrok will conclude 2025-26 with six goals, eight points, eight PIM, 45 shots, 33 hits and 11 blocks in 56 appearances. Michael Pezzetta will draw into the lineup Wednesday due to Jarnkrok's absence.

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