Jarnkrok (groin) will miss some time, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't have a specific timetable yet for Jarnkrok's recovery, but it appears the forward is a bit worse than day-to-day. The 31-year-old's absence opens up a top-six spot in the lineup, and it's likely Nick Robertson will get the first chance to fill that role.