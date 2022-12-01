Jarnkrok (groin) will miss some time, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't have a specific timetable yet for Jarnkrok's recovery, but it appears the forward is a bit worse than day-to-day. The 31-year-old's absence opens up a top-six spot in the lineup, and it's likely Nick Robertson will get the first chance to fill that role.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Sustains groin injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Under the weather•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Scores in Sunday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Gets shorthanded goal vs. Ducks•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: First goal in blue and white•