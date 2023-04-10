Jarnkrok (undisclosed) won't play Monday versus the Panthers, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Jarnkrok will miss his second straight contest despite taking part in Monday's optional morning skate. The Leafs will dress 11 forwards and seven defenders in the contest.
