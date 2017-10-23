Maple Leafs' Calle Rosen: Demoted to minors
Rosen was sent down to AHL Toronto on Monday.
Rosen's reassignment is a direct result of the club's decision to sign Roman Polak to a one-year deal. The 23-year-old Rosen has not appeared in either of the Leafs' previous two outings, instead watching from the press box. The defenseman should get plenty of ice time with the Marlies, which will further his development significantly more than observing from afar.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...