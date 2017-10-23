Rosen was sent down to AHL Toronto on Monday.

Rosen's reassignment is a direct result of the club's decision to sign Roman Polak to a one-year deal. The 23-year-old Rosen has not appeared in either of the Leafs' previous two outings, instead watching from the press box. The defenseman should get plenty of ice time with the Marlies, which will further his development significantly more than observing from afar.