Maple Leafs' Calle Rosen: Garners helper
Rosen notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Rosen picked up his first point in three games with the Maple Leafs since he was acquired from the Avalanche at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old defenseman has just three points, all assists, in 11 appearances this year -- his highly limited role makes him a no-go for fantasy owners.
