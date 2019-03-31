Maple Leafs' Calle Rosen: Heads to big club
The Maple Leafs recalled Rosen from AHL Toronto on Sunday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Rosen hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2017-18 season, and it appears he's being brought up to provide depth on the blue line. The 25-year-old is having an excellent season with AHL Toronto, compiling 46 points over 54 games. His next chance to crack the NHL lineup will be Monday's road game versus the Islanders.
