Maple Leafs' Calle Rosen: Moves to minors
Rosen was assigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
This Maple Leafs did not end up deploying the Swede upon his latest recall, as Travis Dermott looks to have made a quick recovery from an illness. Various scouts have noted that Rosen is a quality puck-moving defenseman, but it'll probably take some time for the Swede to get fully acclimated to North American hockey. He's recorded 16 assists and 17 points through 50 games with the Marlies, and a single assist represents his point total through four games at the highest level.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...