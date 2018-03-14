Rosen was assigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

This Maple Leafs did not end up deploying the Swede upon his latest recall, as Travis Dermott looks to have made a quick recovery from an illness. Various scouts have noted that Rosen is a quality puck-moving defenseman, but it'll probably take some time for the Swede to get fully acclimated to North American hockey. He's recorded 16 assists and 17 points through 50 games with the Marlies, and a single assist represents his point total through four games at the highest level.