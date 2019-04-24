Maple Leafs' Calle Rosen: Sent down to minors
Rosen was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
While the Maple Leafs' season may be over, Rosen will continue playing as he links up with the Marlies for Game 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs first round. The blueliner saw action in just four NHL games this season, but should get an opportunity to earn a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp.
