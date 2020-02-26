The Maple Leafs promoted Rosen from AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

Jake Muzzin is expected to be sidelined for four weeks with the broken hand he suffered during Tuesday's win over Tampa Bay, so Rosen is likely in for an extended stay with the Leafs. The 26-year-old Swede picked up two helpers in eight games with the Avalanche before being traded to Toronto prior to Monday's deadline. He'll compete with Martin Marincin for playing time until Muzzin or Morgan Rielly (foot) is ready to return.