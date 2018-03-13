The Maple Leafs recalled Rosen on emergency basis Tuesday.

Nikita Zaitsev missed Saturday's game against Pittsburgh due to an illness and he wasn't at practice Tuesday morning, so Rosen will likely round out the Maple Leafs' depth at defense for Wednesday's matchup with Dallas. The 24-year-old Swede has notched one goal and 17 points in 50 contests with AHL Toronto this campaign.