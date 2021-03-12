Rosen was promoted to the taxi squad from AHL Toronto on Thursday, per CBS.
Rosen adds depth on the blue line, and he'll be able to practice and travel with the big club while on the taxi squad. The 27-year-old has recorded five points over 20 career NHL games.
