Rosen was sent to Toronto from Colorado in a swap for Michael Hutchinson on Monday.

Rosen hasn't played in an NHL game for the Avs since Dec. 16 versus St. Louis, In eight appearances this season, the 26-year-old notched two helpers, 10 shots and five blocks while averaging 13:49 of ice time. The Swede figures to report to AHL Toronto but could earn a call-up before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.