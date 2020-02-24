Maple Leafs' Calle Rosen: Traded for netminder
Rosen was sent to Toronto from Colorado in a swap for Michael Hutchinson on Monday.
Rosen hasn't played in an NHL game for the Avs since Dec. 16 versus St. Louis, In eight appearances this season, the 26-year-old notched two helpers, 10 shots and five blocks while averaging 13:49 of ice time. The Swede figures to report to AHL Toronto but could earn a call-up before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
