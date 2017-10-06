Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Acquired from Golden Knights
Pickard was brought in by Toronto via a trade with Vegas in exchange for Tobias Lindberg and a 2018 sixth-round pick.
Pickard cleared waivers Thursday which allows the Leafs to send him to the minors, rather than having to keep him on the 23-man roster if they had claimed him. The netminder went from being the No. 2 in Vegas to being a depth option in the AHL for Toronto in a matter of days as goalies shuffled around the waiver wire. Curtis McElhinney appears to be firmly entrenched as the relief netminder behind Frederik Andersen, so don't expect to see Pickard get called up any time soon.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Calvin Pickard: Waived by team•
-
Golden Knights' Calvin Pickard: Ticketed for backup role in Vegas•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Stops 24 shots in Sunday's loss•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Stopping pucks in season finale•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Narrowly edged by Wild•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Starting in net against Minnesota•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...