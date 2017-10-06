Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Acquired from Golden Knights

Pickard was brought in by Toronto via a trade with Vegas in exchange for Tobias Lindberg and a 2018 sixth-round pick.

Pickard cleared waivers Thursday which allows the Leafs to send him to the minors, rather than having to keep him on the 23-man roster if they had claimed him. The netminder went from being the No. 2 in Vegas to being a depth option in the AHL for Toronto in a matter of days as goalies shuffled around the waiver wire. Curtis McElhinney appears to be firmly entrenched as the relief netminder behind Frederik Andersen, so don't expect to see Pickard get called up any time soon.