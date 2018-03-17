Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Among AHL's best goalies

Pickard sits fourth among qualified AHL goalies in GAA (2.08).

He's having an outstanding season, just like platoon-mate Garret Sparks, who sits first in GAA (1.78). Pickard is 19-8-0 with a strong .924 save percentage. The Leafs are spoiled by the quality and depth of their goaltending position.

