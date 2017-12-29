Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Called up from AHL, expected to start Friday
Pickard was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday, and he's likely to get the starting nod against host Colorado for that night's contest, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
We strongly recommend that you wait for official confirmation from the team that Pickard will be starting against his former employer, but it appears that will be the case since Frederik Andersen started Thursday night against the Coyotes and primary backup Curtis McElhinney is dealing with a lower-body injury. Pickard was selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, but was ultimately waived without seeing game ice for the new club. He went 15-31-2 with a 2.98 GAA and .904 save percentage with the Avs last season, which was actually decent considering that team slugged through its worst campaign in franchise history in 2016-17.
