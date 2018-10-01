Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Hits waiver wire

Pickard was designated for waivers by Toronto on Monday.

Pickard was a long shot for the 23-man roster and is likely the organization's fourth netminder at best. Garret Sparks will final in as the No. 2 with the big club, while Pickard figures to split time in the minors with Curtis McElhinney.

