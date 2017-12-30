Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: In goal Friday
Pickard will start between the pipes Friday in Denver against the Avalanche, TSN reports.
After a sour season with the Avalanche in 2016-17, Pickard landed in the AHL with Marlies to begin this season. He's compiled a respectable 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage over 15 appearances at the level and will return to the NHL for his first start of the campaign. Pickard's first NHL start of the season comes against his former club, a Colorado club that has racked up 3.44 goals per game at home this season.
