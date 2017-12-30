Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Loses to former team in overtime

Pickard yielded four goals on 28 shots, including the game-winner in overtime, during a 4-3 loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

Facing his former team, Pickard laid an egg in his NHL season debut. The 25-year-old should have been motivated to prove to the Avalanche they made a mistake letting him go after last season, but he certainly didn't do that Friday. Pickard has lost 34 of his last 49 starts, leaving him pretty much unusable in most fantasy formats.