Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Sharp in one period of work
Pickard stopped all 14 shots he faced in 20 minutes of action Saturday against the Sabres.
He looked sharp, but he is ticketed for the AHL Marlies this season. Pickard sits fourth on the Leafs' depth chart.
