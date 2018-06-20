Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Signs one-year extension

Pickard signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Pickard figures to remain with AHL Toronto next season, where he posted a 0.918 save percentage -- only slightly better than his cumulative rate (0.913) through 87 career NHL games. It will be nearly impossible for him to supplant Leafs starter Frederik Andersen, and backup Curtis McElhinney -- who posted an 11-5-1 record and 0.934 save percentage in 18 NHL contests -- is still on the books for another year. AHL Toronto's starting goaltender Garret Sparks, who was awarded the Aldege "Baz" Bastian Memorial Award for the AHL's most outstanding goaltender, could also give Pickard a run for his money, making him a player to avoid unless proven otherwise.