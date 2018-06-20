Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Signs one-year extension
Pickard signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Pickard figures to remain with AHL Toronto next season, where he posted a 0.918 save percentage -- only slightly better than his cumulative rate (0.913) through 87 career NHL games. It will be nearly impossible for him to supplant Leafs starter Frederik Andersen, and backup Curtis McElhinney -- who posted an 11-5-1 record and 0.934 save percentage in 18 NHL contests -- is still on the books for another year. AHL Toronto's starting goaltender Garret Sparks, who was awarded the Aldege "Baz" Bastian Memorial Award for the AHL's most outstanding goaltender, could also give Pickard a run for his money, making him a player to avoid unless proven otherwise.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Among AHL's best goalies•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Returned to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Loses to former team in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: In goal Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Called up from AHL, expected to start Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Acquired from Golden Knights•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...