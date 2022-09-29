Dahlstrom suffered a shoulder injury Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Dahlstrom would be forced to miss some time, but how much has yet to be determined. The 27-year-old defenseman was likely a long shot to make the roster anyway, and it's just about a guarantee he'll begin the year with AHL Toronto once he moves past this injury.