Maple Leafs' Carl Grundstrom: Gets sent to AHL Marlies
Grundstrom was assigned to the AHL Marlies on Sunday.
The Leafs are just too deep up front for Grundstrom to make the team. He delivered 17 goals and seven assists in 35 games with Frolunda in the Swedish League in 2017-18. A trip around the AHL will help him get accustomed to the smaller North American ice.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...