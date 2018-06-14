Maple Leafs' Carl Grundstrom: Helping lead AHL charge
Grunstrom has 12 points in 19 AHL playoff games and is tied for fourth in scoring on the Toronto Marlies.
Grunstrom had scored 17 goals (with seven assists) in 35 games for Frolunda before coming to the Marlies late in the season. There is no assurance he will be able to earn a spot with the Leafs for 2018-19, but the six-foot, 194-pound forward is stating his case as the Marlies are one game from the Calder Cup championship.
