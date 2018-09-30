Maple Leafs' Carl Grundstrom: Nets Leafs' only goal in loss
Grundstrom scored the Leafs' only goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.
The Leafs have just a couple spots open at forward and it remains to be seen if Grundstrom has shown enough to earn one. The goal was a gimme on a 2-on-0 break, but a goal is a goal. The story will always get bigger with time.
