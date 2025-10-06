Primeau was claimed off waivers by the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Primeau was waived by the Hurricanes on Sunday, and he'll get an opportunity for a fresh start heading into the 2025-26 season. It seems likely that Primeau will begin the regular season in the minors since Anthony Stolarz is set to serve as Toronto's starting netminder, while Dennis Hildeby and James Reimer competed for backup duties during camp while Joseph Woll (personal) is on a leave of absence.