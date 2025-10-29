Primeau will defend the road crease against Columbus on Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Primeau will draw his third start of the year in the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after Anthony Stolarz played in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Calgary. Over his previous two outings this season, Primeau has gone 2-0-0 with a 3.47 GAA and an .875 save percentage.