Primeau made 23 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Primeau was expected to get the start after Anthony Stolarz (rest) played Friday. He has won both games he started for Toronto, recording a 3.46 GAA and .875 save percentage. Joseph Woll (personal) returned to the ice Saturday, but it's unclear when he will be ready to suit up for the Leafs. He cannot play in a game until at least Nov. 1 due to his LTIR status. Primeau will remain with the big club until he does, and he will likely get another start, maybe more.