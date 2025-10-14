Primeau will be between the pipes at home versus the Predators on Tuesday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Primeau will be making his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers by Toronto on Oct. 6. For now, the 26-year-old Primeau figures to fill the No. 2 role for Toronto but could find himself back on waivers once Joseph Woll (personal) rejoins the team. Given the uncertainty around Primeau's long-term status with the Leafs, fantasy managers will probably want to consider alternative options in the crease.