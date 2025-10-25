Primeau will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Primeau will get his second start of the season in a rematch of Friday's game, which the Sabres won 5-3 with Anthony Stolarz in goal. In his Toronto debut, Primeau stopped 26 of 30 shots in a 7-4 win over the Predators. He'll be looking to put in a better performance this time, especially with news of Joseph Woll (personal) beginning to ramp up activities as he starts to work his way back to game fitness.