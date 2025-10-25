Maple Leafs' Cayden Primeau: Starting Saturday at home
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Primeau will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Primeau will get his second start of the season in a rematch of Friday's game, which the Sabres won 5-3 with Anthony Stolarz in goal. In his Toronto debut, Primeau stopped 26 of 30 shots in a 7-4 win over the Predators. He'll be looking to put in a better performance this time, especially with news of Joseph Woll (personal) beginning to ramp up activities as he starts to work his way back to game fitness.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Cayden Primeau: First win with new team•
-
Maple Leafs' Cayden Primeau: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Cayden Primeau: Claimed by Toronto•
-
Hurricanes' Cayden Primeau: Waived Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Cayden Primeau: Starting against Nashville•
-
Hurricanes' Cayden Primeau: Starting preseason clash•