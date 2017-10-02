Maple Leafs' Chris Mueller: Waived for reassignment
Mueller was placed on Monday's waiver wire by the Maple Leafs.
Mueller hasn't appeared in an NHL contests since the 2014-15 season when he was with the Rangers. Since then, the winger has excelled in the minors, as he has notched 124 points in 131 games over the last two years. If the 31-year-old goes unclaimed off waivers, he will join AHL Toronto for the time being, but don't be surprised to see him in a Maple Leafs sweater at some point this season.
