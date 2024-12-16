Tanev logged an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Tanev has actually been steady on offense with three assists over his last six games. The 34-year-old defenseman is not typically a source of offense, but he is reliable for blocked shots, though he has failed to record a block in two of the last three contests. Overall, he has nine points, 15 shots on net, 16 PIM, a plus-10 rating and 90 blocks through 31 appearances.