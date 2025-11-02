Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Discharged and headed home
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tanev (upper body) was evaluated overnight, discharged and will head home to Toronto, the Maple Leafs announced Sunday.
In a scary play, Tanev was injured Saturday after a collision with Matvei Michkov, and he had to be stretchered off the ice. It remains to be seen how much time, if any, the 35-year-old will miss. The defenseman has two assists in eight appearances this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Taken out on stretcher•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Off injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Likely for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Could return by end of week•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Questionable for Friday's game•