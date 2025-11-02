default-cbs-image
Tanev (upper body) was evaluated overnight, discharged and will head home to Toronto, the Maple Leafs announced Sunday.

In a scary play, Tanev was injured Saturday after a collision with Matvei Michkov, and he had to be stretchered off the ice. It remains to be seen how much time, if any, the 35-year-old will miss. The defenseman has two assists in eight appearances this year.

