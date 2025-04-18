Tanev scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs were two seconds from a loss when Tanev tied the game. While playing more time in a game with no impact on the season standings was probably not what the doctor ordered, Scott Laughton won it for Toronto 56 seconds into the extra session. Tanev's tally ended his 17-game point drought and gives him three goals, 18 points, 43 shots on net, 189 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating over 75 regular-season appearances. He'll be laser-focused on the defensive zone in the playoffs while filling a shutdown role.