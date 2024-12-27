Tanev (lower body) is projected to play versus the Red Wings on Friday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Tanev took like rushes on the second pairing, while Conor Timmins was not involved during that portion of warmups. It looks like Tanev's absence will be limited to just one game. The 35-year-old defensive specialist has 10 points and 99 blocked shots over 34 appearances this season.
