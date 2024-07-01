Tanev (ankle) signed a six-year, $27 million contract with Toronto on Monday.

Tanev will head home to his native Toronto on a deal that almost certainly will be his last considering he is 34 years of age. The veteran blueliner split last season between the Flames and Stars, making a combined 75 regular-season appearances in which he garnered two goals, 17 assists and 207 blocks. Offensively, Tanev won't offer much to the Leafs or fantasy players but he should be a mainstay in the lineup, playing around 20 minutes per night.