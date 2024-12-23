Tanev (lower body) won't play against Winnipeg on Monday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Despite participating in the pregame warmups, Tanev is a late scratch for Monday's matchup. He has compiled one goal, nine assists, 15 shots on net and 99 blocked shots in 34 appearances this season. Philippe Myers will replace Tanev in Monday's lineup.
