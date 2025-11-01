Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Off injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tanev (concussion) was taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site, which clears him to play Saturday in Philadelphia.
Tanev was already expected to play against the Flyers, and his activation off IR cements his availability. He missed four straight games due to the injury. Tanev has an assist, two hits and eight blocks in seven appearances this season. Philippe Myers is projected to be a healthy scratch Saturday due to Tanev's return.
