Tanev (upper body) was activated off injured reserve, which suggests he'll be available for Thursday's clash against Florida.

Tanev hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 25 due to the injury. He has two goals, 17 points and 151 blocks in 57 appearances in 2024-25. Tanev's return will likely result in Philippe Myers being a healthy scratch.

