Tanev (upper body) was activated off injured reserve, which suggests he'll be available for Thursday's clash against Florida.
Tanev hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 25 due to the injury. He has two goals, 17 points and 151 blocks in 57 appearances in 2024-25. Tanev's return will likely result in Philippe Myers being a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Game-time call versus Cats•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Might return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Placed on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Expected to miss next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Might not be out for long•