Tanev (upper body) will be sidelined for at least another week after general manager Brad Trevling told reporters Tuesday, "Probably will know more in the next week or so," Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Tanev has started to get in some work with the team but it appears he is still a little ways off from returning. When healthy, the blueliner has offered minimal offensive upside, generating two helpers in eight outings. As such, few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting his return to action.